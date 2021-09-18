The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

