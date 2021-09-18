The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WEN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

