The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,771,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

