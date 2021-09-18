Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

TBPH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

