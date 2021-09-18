Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target reduced by Truist from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.