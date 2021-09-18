Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of IAA worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

