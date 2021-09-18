Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,224.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,832 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,182,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

