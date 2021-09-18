Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

