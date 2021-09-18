Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 723,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Element Solutions worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $22,778,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,179,000 after buying an additional 835,716 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

