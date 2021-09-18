thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TKAMY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

