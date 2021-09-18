Tobam Has $27.69 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tobam grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,723. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

