Tobam Has $42.89 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tobam cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,869,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,431. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 859,802 shares of company stock valued at $99,594,794. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

