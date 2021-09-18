Tobam Increases Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.44% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,462. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

