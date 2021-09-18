Tobam Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.46. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

