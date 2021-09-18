Tobam Sells 17,258 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tobam trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,313 shares of company stock valued at $86,202,144. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

