TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

