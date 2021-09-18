Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 25,978 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

