Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.48 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

