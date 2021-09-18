Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $364.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $349.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

