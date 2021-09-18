Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

NYSE RMD opened at $285.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.54. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

