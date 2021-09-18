Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,432 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

