Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Critical Analysis

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Torrid and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zumiez 0 3 1 0 2.25

Torrid currently has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 63.26%. Zumiez has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Torrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Zumiez.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torrid and Zumiez’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zumiez $990.65 million 1.09 $76.23 million $3.05 14.03

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Zumiez 10.63% 22.84% 12.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zumiez beats Torrid on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion in August 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.

