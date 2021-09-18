Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,924% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

