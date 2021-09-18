Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 383

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.52).

LON TRN opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.57.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

