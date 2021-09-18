Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 383

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.52).
LON TRN opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.57.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
