Transcodium Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $286,748.32 and approximately $101.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.