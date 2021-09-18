TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.