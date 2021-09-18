TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

THS opened at $38.58 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

