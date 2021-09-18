Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVC. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $2,678,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $11,446,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of ATVC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.