Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.61. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 6,911 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

