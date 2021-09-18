TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.26. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.