Truist Securiti Comments on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OI. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

OI opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after buying an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

