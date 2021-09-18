TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRST stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

