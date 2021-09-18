TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TSS stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.69. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.94.
TSS Company Profile
