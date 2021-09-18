TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSS stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.69. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

