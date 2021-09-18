TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.83. 243,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. TTEC has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

