Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 54.9% in August

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.