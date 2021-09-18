Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

