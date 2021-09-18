Tyler Wall Sells 15,282 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $41.18 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

