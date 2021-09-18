UBS Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock opened at €88.05 ($103.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €90.45 ($106.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.26.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.