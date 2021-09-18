UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

