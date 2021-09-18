UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,150 shares in the last quarter.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

