Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.05. The stock had a trading volume of 629,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.99 and its 200-day moving average is $339.45. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

