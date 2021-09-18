Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS UPCHY opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

