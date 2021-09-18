Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

