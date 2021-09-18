Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,268.18 ($55.76).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,918 ($51.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,145.96. The company has a market cap of £101.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders purchased a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 over the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

