Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

