United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore Buys 15,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Insurance stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

