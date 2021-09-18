United Maritime Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

United Maritime Capital LLC reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $66,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $3,383,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.24. 27,615,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,544,941. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

