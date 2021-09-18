United Maritime Capital LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 3.7% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,662,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,610,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

