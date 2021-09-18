United Maritime Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Takung Art worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at $263,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 885,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.13. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 205.07% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

