United Maritime Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares accounts for 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $552,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 2,219,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,135. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.